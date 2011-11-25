GENEVA The United Nations voiced fresh alarm on Friday at consistent and substantiated reports of executions and torture of civilians including children in Syria as well as killings of demonstrators in pro-democracy rallies.

The U.N. Committee against Torture cited "rife or systematic attacks against (the) civilian population, including the killing of peaceful demonstrators" and the persecution of activists.

Its statement came ahead of a major report being issued on Monday by a U.N.-backed independent commission of inquiry, headed by Brazilian expert Paulo Pinheiro, which investigated allegations that Syrian forces have committed crimes against humanity.

Syria faces increasing international pressure over its bloody crackdown on popular unrest. Damascus had until the end of Friday to sign an Arab deal allowing monitors into the country or incur sanctions.

More than 3,500 people have been killed since March, according to the United Nations, and activists say more than 30,000 have been arrested, including relatives of dissidents.

The U.N. torture watchdog said reports of children suffering torture and mutilation during detention were of particular concern, and that Syrian authorities had been acting with total impunity while committing what it called "gross and pervasive" human rights violations.

The committee, composed of 10 independent experts, called on President Bashar al-Assad's government to report back by March 9 on measures taken to halt widespread abuses.

The committee's chairman, Claudio Grossman, also voiced concern at the "extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, arbitrary detention by the police forces and the military; and enforced and involuntary disappearances".

Grossman, an expert from Chile, told a news briefing: "Needless to say the serious massive violations of human rights take place in a context of total and absolute impunity. There haven't been investigations on this matter.

"To the contrary, what we have seen is that these violations are conducted under orders from public authorities or with their consent or acquiescence," he said.

The Syrian military said on Friday that 10 air force personnel, including six pilots, were killed in an attack on a base and said the action proved foreign involvement in the revolt against the Assad family's 41-year rule. [ID:nL5E7MP1YU]

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)