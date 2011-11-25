KEMPTON PARK, South Africa Briton Steven O'Hara fired a 68 to sit alone at the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the South African Open at the Serengeti Golf Estate on Friday.

Overnight leader O'Hara moved to 11-under-par overall, one stroke ahead of two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen and fellow South African Merrick Bremner.

The Scot is desperate for a good finish this week. He sits 134th on the European Tour money list and a top-four finish in this co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour will ensure he keeps his card.

A top-10 finish will gain him entry into next week's Hong Kong Open, which is his last chance to retain his playing privileges.

O'Hara credited new-found success with his putter for his lead.

"For the last month I've been hitting the ball really well, I don't think I've hit it better. But it's been so frustrating, I haven't been able to sink any putts.

"But I've holed some putts here. For some reason, I'm seeing the lines better, rolling the ball well," O'Hara told a news conference.

South African Lyle Rowe, after a six-under round of 66, and compatriot Garth Mulroy, the winner of last weekend's Alfred Dunhill Championship, are a further stroke behind Goosen and Bremner.

Jbe Kruger, who shared the first round lead with O'Hara on seven-under, had to be content with a 71 on Friday and a share of sixth place on eight-under with fellow South African Jean Hugo.

Goosen, who has won the SA Open twice, had just a single bogey in another solid round in tougher conditions than on the first day due to a stronger, less predictable wind and quicker greens.

All of the leaders in the one million euro event will be acutely aware of the lurking presence of five-time winner Ernie Els, who shot his second successive 69 to lie in a tie for 14th, on six-under, five shots off the pace at the halfway stage.

"I drove a bit better today and putted nicely too, and I really feel there's a low one out there for me. But obviously I'm looking for two really good rounds on the weekend," Els said.

The cut, made on two-under-par, claimed the notable scalps of England's Simon Dyson, the highest-ranked golfer in the field, and South African George Coetzee, who is 25th on the Race to Dubai. Both were one shot shy of the cut.