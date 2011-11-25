Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, arrives for her probation status hearing at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse, California, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LOS ANGELES Actress Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan is undergoing heart surgery on Friday after being rushed to a hospital in Florida with chest pains and high blood pressure, said his spokeswoman.

Lohan was hospitalized on Thursday night after complaining of shortness of breath and chest pains. He registered a high blood pressure reading of 200/110, taken by an ambulance crew.

The 51-year-old Lohan is at the Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers where he is having a stent inserted and a blood clot removed from his lungs. He is expected to recover within a week, his spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Gina Rodriguez said in an email to Reuters that Lohan had not received his blood pressure or heart medicine in a week at the treatment center where he is currently staying under a court order.

Lohan was arrested back in October on domestic battery charges in Florida after former girlfriend Kathryn Major filed a report with local police. He was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to spend the first four months at a residential treatment center in Fort Myers, Florida.

He had previously complained of chest pains and been taken to a hospital in October.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)