ISLAMABAD NATO helicopters from Afghanistan intruded into northwest Pakistan and attacked a military check post near the border on Saturday, killing up to 14 troops, Pakistani intelligence officials and a military source said.

"Thirteen soldiers have been killed in the attack and seven seriously wounded," a military official said.

At least two intelligence officials, however, said 14 had been killed. Intelligence officials had earlier said eight troops were killed in the incident.

(Reporting by Shams Momand and Augustine Anthony; Editing by Chris Allbritton)