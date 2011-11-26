KEMPTON PARK, South Africa - Hennie Otto, the former bad boy of South African golf, says he is a new man and ready to prove it as he takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the SA Open on Sunday.

Otto shot a seven-under-par 65 on Saturday to move to 14-under overall, ahead of two-time champion Retief Goosen, Sweden's Magnus A. Carlsson and rising South African stars Thomas Aiken and Garth Mulroy.

The 35-year-old once threw his clubs into the Umtamvuna River after a final-round collapse in the Nashua Masters in 2001, but Otto believes he has the temperament to complete victory at the Serengeti Golf Estate.

"I'm a new man and I've won coming from behind, I've won when I've been leading, and I've also lost when I'm in front," he told a news conference. "Whoever plays the best golf tomorrow wins, it's as simple as that.

"No psychologist, hypnotist or doctor could save me from my hell. Only God could save me. I'm a new man and I don't even feel like breaking a club these days."

Otto, who has won 12 times on the Sunshine Tour and is chasing a second European Tour title after success at the Italian Open in 2008, began the third round four shots off Briton Steven O'Hara's lead.

He started slowly, with two bogeys and a birdie in his first five holes, but he played the next 12 holes in eight-under, capping his run with an eagle at the par-five 11th.

O'Hara slipped from contention as he shot a two-over-par 74 to finish five strokes back. Birdies from the last three holes rescued the Scotsman from an even bigger collapse.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Goosen, the runner-up last year, bogeyed the last two holes to complete a battling 71, while the defending champion, Ernie Els, slumped out of contention after a 76 that left him on two-under for the tournament.

Els was seemingly disturbed by spectators taking photgraphs with their mobile devices and found the water off the tee on the par-five 16th hole on his way to a quadruple-bogey nine.

Otto, Els's playing partner, said: "Ernie stepped away twice from his drive and asked the people with cameras to stop taking photos. All you can hear is 'click, click, click' and it gets to you. In the old days, I would have sworn at them, knocked their heads off!

"But there's no control. They should ban all cellphones, iPhones, etc from the course."

