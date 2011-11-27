LONDON Swansea City and Aston Villa played out a subdued 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday in a match overshadowed by the death of Wales manager Gary Speed which was confirmed shortly before the game started.

A minute's silence was broken after a few seconds when the crowd burst into spontaneous applause for the 42-year-old who was found hanged at his home early on Sunday morning.

Four members of the current Welsh side were playing with Ashley Williams, Neil Taylor and Joe Allen in Swansea's lineup and James Collins starting for Villa.

Villa keeper Shay Given, a former team mate of Speed's at Newcastle United was in tears before kickoff, and in the circumstances, the match was understandably a relatively low key one.

Leroy Lita had two good scoring chances for Swansea while Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor saw two good chances saved by Swansea's impressive keeper Michel Vorm.

The result left Villa in eighth place on 16 points and Swansea 13th with 14 points. League leaders Manchester City were in action at Liverpool later on Sunday.

