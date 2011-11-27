Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of ''The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1'' in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

NEW YORK The "Twilight" vampire movie hovered at the top of box office charts for a second straight week, beating a revival of "The Muppets" and other family fare during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" earned an estimated $42 million at U.S. and Canadian theatres from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

"The Muppets," a movie that returns Kermit, Miss Piggy and their puppet friends to the big screen for the first time in 12 years, finished in second place with $29.5 million over three days. Third place for the weekend belonged to 3D animated film "Happy Feet Two," which brought in $13.4 million.

Walt Disney Co released "The Muppets." Privately held Summit Entertainment distributed "Breaking Dawn - Part 1." "Happy Feet Two" was distributed by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)