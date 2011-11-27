Cast members Robert Pattinson (L) and Taylor Lautner pose before the German premiere of the movie ''Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn'' in Berlin November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Nov. 25 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 42.0 million

2 (*) The Muppets .........................$ 29.5 million

3 (2) Happy Feet Two ......................$ 13.4 million

4 (*) Arthur Christmas ....................$ 12.7 million

5 (*) Hugo ................................$ 11.4 million

6 (4) Jack and Jill .......................$ 10.3 million

7 (3) Immortals ...........................$ 8.8 million

8 (5) Puss in Boots .......................$ 7.5 million

9 (6) Tower Heist .........................$ 7.3 million

10(10) The Descendants .....................$ 7.2 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;

(*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 221.3 million

Puss in Boots .............................$ 135.4 million

Immortals .................................$ 68.6 million

Tower Heist ...............................$ 65.4 million

Jack and Jill .............................$ 57.4 million

Happy Feet Two ............................$ 43.8 million

The Muppets ...............................$ 42.0 million

Arthur Christmas ..........................$ 17.0 million

Hugo ......................................$ 15.4 million

The Descendants ...........................$ 10.7 million

NOTE: For new releases, cumulative totals include Wednesday and Thursday ticket sales.

Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co distributed "The Muppets."

Time Warner unit Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."

Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Tower Heist."

"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. Paramount also distributed "Hugo."

News Corp unit Fox Searchlight released "The Descendants."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Bill Trott)