SAO PAULO Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-ending Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Mark Webber 1, Sebastian Vettel 2)

Webber's first win of the season and seventh of his career rounded off Red Bull's season with 12 wins from 19 races. Vettel led from his record 15th pole of the season but let the Australian through after suffering gearbox problems. Vettel ends the year with 17 podium finishes. Red Bull also had 18 poles and 27 podiums as well as both titles.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 3, Lewis Hamilton retired)

Button secured second place overall in the championship with his 12th podium finish of the season. It was his best performance in Brazil since 2006. Hamilton retired with a gearbox problem after chasing Massa for fifth. He gave the Brazilian a hug afterwards to end their simmering feud.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 4, Felipe Massa 5)

Alonso passed Button early on but was then overtaken by Button again nine laps from the end. Ferrari end the season with just one win, Alonso's at Silverstone. Alonso still scored more points than last year. Massa chalked up his 100th start for Ferrari but lost a set of soft tyres before the race when a puncture was discovered.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 7, Michael Schumacher 15)

Schumacher was in a collision with Bruno Senna on lap 10, picking up a rear puncture and having to fight his way back from the rear of the field. Mercedes could at least boast to being the highest scoring engine manufacturer of 2011.

RENAULT (Vitaly Petrov 10, Bruno Senna 17)

Petrov, starting 15th, scored his first point since Japan last month. Senna was ninth until his first stop, lost fourth gear and was handed a drive-through penalty for the collision with Schumacher.

FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 6, Paul di Resta 8)

The team equalled their best result of the year and secured their highest placing in the championship. Sutil, in what is likely to be his last race for the team, moved up to ninth overall. Di Resta had gearbox problems and focused on bringing the car home.

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 9, Sergio Perez 13)

The team, whose best result of the year was fifth place, stayed ahead of Toro Rosso by three points in seventh overall -- one better than last year.

TORO ROSSO (Jaime Alguersuari 11, Sebastien Buemi 12)

Alguersuari scored 11 more points than his team mate and 21 more than last year. Buemi suffered strong tyre degradation. Toro Rosso also finished one place higher than last year.

WILLIAMS (Rubens Barrichello 14, Pastor Maldonado retired)

The team's worst ever season ended with just five points from 19 races. Barrichello may have raced his last in F1, although he hoped not. He reached a milestone of 50,000 race miles driven in his 19 seasons. Maldonado's race ended on lap 26 when he ran wide, lost control and damaged the car.

TEAM LOTUS (Heikki Kovalainen 16, Jarno Trulli 18)

Team Lotus finished 10th for the second year running, a position that will bring vital benefits in terms of an increased share of television revenues.

HRT (Daniel Ricciardo 20, Vitantonio Liuzzi retired)

Liuzzi suffered an alternator failure on lap 61 after stalling at the start.

VIRGIN RACING (Jerome D'Ambrosio 19, Timo Glock retired)

D'Ambrosio said farewell to the team, who announced after the race that Frenchman Charles Pic would be joining them next year. Glock retired when the left rear wheel came loose as he was leaving the pit lane on lap 22.

