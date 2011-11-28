Wales' manager Gary Speed is seen shouting during his first game in charge during the Nations Cup soccer match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in this February 8, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

LONDON The death of Wales national team manager Gary Speed overshadowed the weekend Premier League matches as Manchester City stayed five points clear at the top.

Juventus went clear at the top in Italy and Barcelona lost their unbeaten record in Spain as they fell further behind bitter rivals Real Madrid.

ENGLAND

The death of Wales national team manager Gary Speed, the first player to make 500 Premier League appearances, cast a giant shadow over Sunday's two matches in England's top flight.

Manchester City stayed five points clear at the top after drawing 1-1 at Liverpool while in the day's other game, played in Wales, Swansea City drew 0-0 with Aston Villa where fans at Swansea's Liberty Stadium burst into spontaneous applause in Speed's memory during their minute's silence.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday to move on to 30 points, while Tottenham Hotspur won for the ninth time in 10 games by coming from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at The Hawthorns to move to within two points of United in third place.

SPAIN

European champions Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions when they were beaten 1-0 at Getafe, where Juan Valera scored the only goal.

Pep Guardiola's team, second in the table with 28 points from 13 games, dropped six behind Real Madrid, who thrashed neighbours Atletico Madrid 4-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties and Argentine pair Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain shared the other goals for Real, while hapless Atletico had Thibaut Courtois and Diego Godin sent off.

Valencia's 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano kept them third, a further point behind Barca.

ITALY

Juventus went clear at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win at Lazio who had started the weekend alongside their opponents as joint leaders.

Simone Pepe scored in the first half for Juve who have 24 points from 11 games, one ahead of Udinese and AC Milan, and are the only unbeaten side in Serie A.

Surprise packages Udinese beat AS Roma 2-0 and Milan strolled to an embarrassingly easy 4-0 win over Chievo, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice and all the goals coming in the first half.

The Swede's first goal was his 100th in Serie A where he has previously played for Juventus and Inter Milan.

GERMANY

Defending champions Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach are level on 29 points at the top after both won while previous leaders Bayern Munich dropped to third after a shock 3-2 defeat at Mainz 05.

Robert Lewandowski and Felipe Santana scored either side of halftime to give Dortmund a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Schalke 04 in the "Mother of all derbies" while Moenchengladbach won 3-0 at Cologne.

Andreas Ivanschitz, Marco Caligiuri and Niko Bungert shared the goals for Mainz in their win over Bayern, with defender Daniel van Buyten scoring both for the Bavarians.

Bayern are one point behind the leading pair after their second successive Bundesliga defeat. Werder Bremen's 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart took them fourth.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain dropped to second in Ligue 1 after they lost 3-0 at bitter rivals Olympique Marseille and Montpellier won 3-1 at Sochaux.

Montpellier, who prevailed thanks to an Olivier Giroud hat-trick, lead the table with 33 points from 15 games, three ahead of PSG after the capital side conceded their second defeat in a row in Ligue 1.

Champions Lille, in third place with 28 points, stayed in the hunt with a 2-0 home win against Stade Brest, with Stade Rennes in fourth level on points after a 3-2 victory against Evian Thonon Gaillard.

A Lisandro Lopez double earned Olympique Lyon a 3-0 win at AJ Auxerre as the seven-times French champions claimed their first Ligue 1 win in almost a month.

PORTUGAL

Benfica and Porto overcame Sporting and Braga respectively to stay level at the top of the Portuguese Premier League with 27 points from 11 games.

Javi Garcia headed 10-man Benfica to a 1-0 home win over Sporting in an exciting Lisbon derby following a chance set up by Argentine playmaker Pablo Aimar.

Brazilian forward Hulk stole the show as Porto edged past Braga 3-2 at the Dragao stadium, scoring two goals and setting up his side's third.

NETHERLANDS

Leaders AZ Alkmaar beat Utrecht 2-0 for their fourth straight win to stay three points ahead of PSV Eindhoven, who thrashed Groningen 6-1.

