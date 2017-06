A policeman stands guard near trucks, some of which were carrying supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan, as they line up in the outskirts of Quetta after the Chaman border crossing was closed to traffic November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's military on Monday denied reports that NATO forces in Afghanistan came under fire before launching a cross-border attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers over the weekend.

"This is not true. They are making up excuses. What are their losses, casualties?" said army spokesman Major-General Athar Abbas in a text message.

