People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex climbed 2 percent on Monday as Asian markets rallied on renewed euro zone hopes to tackle the region's debt crisis, with investor confidence also getting a boost from the government's move to jump-start key reforms.

Traders said there was hectic short-covering in financial and export-driven software services companies that had been beaten down during a four-week market slide that had pulled the main index to its lowest close in more than two years last week.

Top lender State Bank of India was up 3.07 percent, while rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC added 3.3 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Leading software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services rose 2.3 percent, Infosys firmed 1 percent and Wipro was up 1.4 percent.

By 12:04 p.m. (0634 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1.86 percent at 15,985.78, after rising more than 2 percent. All but two of its components gained.

The rise was underpinned by gains in bourses across Asia, which was helped by hopes Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund and reports that the International Monetary Fund is considering helping Italy.

Traders said the local market, which is down 23 percent in the year to date, was oversold and the positive trend elsewhere was further supported by domestic factors such as last week's government decision to allow global supermarket giants such as

Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Tesco to enter India with a 51 percent stake.

"The FDI ruling by the government has gone down very well with the international community," said Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive of Unicon Financial Intermediaries.

"This will reinforce the fact that policy initiatives which were lacking will start to come back."

The opening up of the retail sector was the biggest reform in years by the ruling coalition.

Property developer DLF, which could benefit from demand for malls as foreign investment in multi-brand retail picks up, rose more than 3 percent adding to gains of nearly 5 percent over two sessions.

Retail stocks such as Pantaloon Retail was trading down 4.9 percent after soaring more than 30 percent over two sessions. Shoppers Stop and Trent were also down on profit-taking.

Axis Bank traded up 2 percent after the private-sector lender said it was monitoring exposure to infrastructure projects and was choosy about large projects.

Energy major Reliance Industries, which has the heaviest weight on the main index, rose 2 percent.

Suzlon Energy rose more than 4 percent after it signed a contract for a 75 megawatt power project worth 4.7 billion rupees.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.87 percent at 4,798.2. In the broader market, there were 4.7 gainers for every loser on volume of about 166.5 million shares.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 2.28 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Madhucon Projects jumped nearly 7 percent after the company said it had won a contract worth 4.22 billion rupees.

* Steel Authority of India rose 4 percent after the Financial Chronicle newspaper reported the company was in talks with two or three possible targets in New Zealand and Australia to buy coking coal assets.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Sujana Towers on 13.7 million shares

* Suzlon Energy on 9 million shares

* Tata Motors on 6.4 million shares

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)