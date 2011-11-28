BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was "deeply shocked" about a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers and urged respect for Pakistan's independence and sovereignty.

"China is deeply shocked by these events, and expresses strong concern for the victims and profound condolences to Pakistan," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in a statement on the ministry's website.

"China believes that Pakistan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected and the incident should be thoroughly investigated and be handled properly," he said.

Pakistan has reacted with fury over the NATO cross-border air attack that could undermine the U.S. effort to wind up the war in Afghanistan. [ID:nL4E7MR04Q]

NATO described the killings as a "tragic unintended incident" and said an investigation was under way. A Western official and an Afghan security official who requested anonymity said NATO troops were responding to fire from across the border.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee)