Delhi-based Dion Global Solutions, a software solutions provider for financial markets, has acquired the entire issued share capital of UK’s Investmaster Group Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the company has said in a statement today. Investmaster is a specialist provider of wealth management and stock broking software.

The acquisition by the Indian firm is part of a strategy to become a leading provider of comprehensive, diversified suite of solutions to financial markets worldwide.

Investmaster’s private client product suite complements Dion’s existing range of solutions that cover portfolio management, trading, settlement, risk management, analytics, treasury and research space. The UK firm supports more than 20 customers and claims that its total business accounts for nearly 20 per cent of all private client trade executed on the London Stock Exchange. Its client base has combined assets under management exceeding £28 billion while the company has over 800 users across the UK and Ireland.

Dion claims to have more than 660 customers across 62 countries and provides software solutions to financial institutions in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East. The company offers specialised trading products, such as TradeAnywhere, for online trading, order routing, execution and market data dissemination.

“Investmaster is a highly strategic acquisition for us. Its client base and technology offer us a strong presence in the UK. Combined with the added products, investment and market expertise that Dion can offer, Investmaster is a key element in the wider Dion brand,” Ralph Horne, global CEO & managing director of Dion commented on the deal.

“Dion’s deep domain expertise, approach to business and suite of products sit well alongside our own,” said Peter Little, CEO of Investmaster.

