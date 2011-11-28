ROME The crew of an Italian-owned cargo ship, hijacked off the coast of Oman in April, has been freed, authorities said on Friday.

The MV Rosalia D'Amato was on its way to Iran from Brazil with a cargo of soya when it was seized by an armed pirate gang.

The Italian foreign ministry said that the crew had been freed but that they had not yet been handed over to Italian authorities.

"This is an operation which is still underway in a high risk zone which can only be considered to be closed once the crew has been taken into charge by the Italian military authorities," it said in a statement.

The captured 74,500 tonne bulk carrier and its crew of six Italians and 15 Filipinos was later sailed to the coast of Somalia, which has become a haven for pirates who ply the busy water routes that link Europe with Africa and Asia.

Typically the pirates anchor vessels off their Somali land base until a ransom is paid, at which point the vessel along with its crew and cargo is released.

(Created by Crispian Balmer)