BAGHDAD A mortar bomb exploded in the carpark of the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least one person and wounding six, two security sources said.

Mortars and rockets fired by militias sometimes land inside the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the parliament, ministries and many foreign embassies.

The attack came just weeks before the last 14,500 U.S. troops pullout of Iraq. Iraqi forces are still fighting Sunni insurgents linked to al Qaeda and rival Shi'ite militias more than eight years after the U.S. invasion.

Baghdad security spokesman Qassim al-Moussawi put the toll at one dead and two wounded.

Two other police sources said the mortar killed three people and wounded nine, including a member of parliament.

Earlier on Monday a suicide bomber detonated a car bomb at a military base and jail in the town of Taji, just north of the capital, killing at least 19 people and wounding 24.

