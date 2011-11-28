Actress Anne Hathaway poses after presenting an award during the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) Actress Anne Hathaway, known for roles in "The Princess Diaries" and "The Devil Wears Prada," is engaged to boyfriend Adam Shulman, her spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman provided no details beyond confirming the engagement.

Oscar-nominated Hathaway, 29, has been dating Shulman, an actor and jewelry designer, since 2008.

Their engagement comes after the actress went through a public break-up with ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri in 2008, when Follieri was arrested and pleaded guilty on fraud charges.

Hathaway stars in upcoming superhero film "The Dark Knight Rises," playing Catwoman opposite Christian Bale's Batman, set for release in 2012.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)