John Skipper, the executive vice president of content for ESPN, speaks at the Reuters Global Media Summit in New York, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK NBA players and owners reached a new labor deal in time to avoid any longer-term damage to the league, whose TV ratings are unlikely to see any dropoff from last season, a top ESPN official told Reuters on Monday.

John Skipper, in his first interview since last week's announcement that he would take over as ESPN's president early next year, said the sports network is working with the NBA as the league sets a schedule that will allow for a 66-game season after reaching a tentative new deal over the weekend.

"The fans will come right back," Skipper said at the Reuters Media Summit in New York. "There is an overblown sentiment that fans desert a sport."

As for ESPN's profits, the delayed start to the NBA season shouldn't have an impact, since most advertisers were willing to move into other sports broadcasts rather than demanding their money back, said Skipper, who oversees content for Walt Disney Co's ESPN. "The fact they missed six weeks will end up being neutral for us," he said.

Skipper also said he saw little financial impact of two major scandals in college sports, stemming from charges of child abuse at Penn State and Syracuse University.

The Penn State charges are "horrendous, as bad as anything" that has happened in sports, he said, adding that he worries "that all this does not create the best atmosphere for sports."

But Skipper said -- like the NBA -- he expected college sports fans to continue to watch and attend games. "It's heinous and we dislike seeing it. It doesn't have that much effect on business."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Paul Thomasch. Editing by Peter Lauria)