LOS ANGELES Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers on Monday announced six new dates beginning in January for the North American leg of their "I'm With You" world tour.

Concerts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee have been added to the tour, according to a posting on the band's website. The tour kicked off in Bogota, Columbia in September and is expected to continue throughout 2012.

The "I'm With You" tour supports the Los Angeles band's tenth studio album, released in August this year, which includes singles such as "The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie" and "Monarchy of Roses."

The latest tour also features the band's newest addition, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who replaced John Frusciante. Klinghoffer joined frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith in 2010 for their latest album.

Tickets for the new U.S. shows are due to go on sale on Dec. 3, and the band's official website said more shows and ticket sale dates would be announced in the coming weeks.

