The Facebook logo is shown at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, California May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Facebook Inc is looking to go public between April and June 2012 with a valuation of over $100 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media giant is considering raising as much as $10 billion in its IPO, the report said.

Sources familiar with the matter said the company has not made any decision over which banks will be involved in the IPO.

Facebook's CFO David Ebersman is in talks with Silicon Valley bankers about an IPO, but founder CEO Mark Zuckerberg has not decided on any terms of the IPO, the Journal said.

