Some of the stressed European nations, including Italy and Portugal, are pressuring their own banks to buy their bonds, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website, citing people familiar with the matter.

European banks have begun selling chunks of their sovereign debt in the market especially now that the European Banking Authority is working on new capital requirements for them, based on their holdings of risky government debt, the paper said.

Some governments have asked banks to continue buying, or at least stop selling, government bonds, the Journal reported. Some governments are also approaching banks for loans to finance their day-to-day operations, the paper said.

Lack of demand for European bonds at debt auctions have been pushing yields higher to unsustainable levels, prompting the governments to pressure banks to buy their debt, the paper said.

The Italian government has a scheduled debt auction on Tuesday, while Spain has one coming up on Thursday.

Banks in Spain, for instance, have also been lending more to national and local governments, the paper said.

In Spain, bank loans to the public sector rose 14 percent in the first nine months of the year, reaching 87 billion euros ($116.16 billion), according to the Bank of Spain. It is the only loan segment that is growing, and it came as overall lending fell 2.6 percent, the Journal said.

In Portugal lending to government-owned entities rose 14 percent in the year through September even as the bank lending to companies fell, the WSJ said, citing the Bank of Portugal.

($1 = 0.7490 euros)

