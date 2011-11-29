NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Assamese writer Indira Goswami, who played a key role in peace talks with separatist group ULFA, died on Tuesday morning after prolonged illness, local media reported. She was 69.

Goswami, who wrote under the pen name ‘Mamoni Raisom Goswami,’ was a recipient of the Jnanpith, India’s most prestigious literary award.

Goswami mediated peace talks between the Indian government and the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), a rebel group seeking independence for Assam.

Her best known works include “The Moth Eaten Howdah of a Tusker”, “Pages Stained With Blood” and “The Man from Chinnamasta”. Her works mostly focused on bringing about social change.

Goswami’s death comes just weeks after Bhupen Hazarika, Assam’s most famous singer, died on Nov 5.

“The passing away of Assamese writer Mrs Indira Goswami is an irreparable loss to the world of literature. My heartfelt condolences,” Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

(Writing by Anurag Kotoky)