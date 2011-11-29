Customers shop at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, in Jammu November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

NEW DELHI The benefits of opening India's supermarket sector to foreign investment outstrip the costs, the government's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu said on Tuesday, minutes after the prime minister made his own robust defence of a policy under attack from opponents.

Asia's third-largest economy threw open its $450 billion retail market to global supermarket giants last week, with Food Minister K.V. Thomas saying the government would allow foreign direct investment of up to 51 percent in multi-brand retail, as supermarkets are known in India.

