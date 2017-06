West Indies' Darren Bravo hits a shot during their first one-day international cricket match against India in Cuttack November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

CUTTACK West Indies made 211 for nine wickets in their 50 overs in the first one-day international against India at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.

India won the toss and opted to field first.

Scores: West Indies 211-9 in 50 overs (Darren Bravo 60) v India.

