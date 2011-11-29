Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia speaks during a national conference with ministers of environment and forests in New Delhi August 18, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI There is no basis for fear of job losses following the opening up of India's retail sector to foreign supermarkets, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, said on Tuesday.

The benefits of opening India's supermarket sector to foreign investment outstrip the costs, the government's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu had said earlier, minutes after the prime minister made his own robust defence of a policy under attack from opponents.

Asia's third-largest economy threw open its $450 billion retail market to global supermarket giants last week, with Food Minister K.V. Thomas saying the government would allow foreign direct investment of up to 51 percent in multi-brand retail, as supermarkets are known in India.

