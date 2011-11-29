Customers shop at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur, Punjab November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

In one of the most eagerly anticipated economic reforms of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, India has approved foreign direct investment in supermarkets, paving the way in for foreign retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

After years of delay due to political opposition, Singh's cabinet on Nov. 24 approved 51 percent foreign ownership in multi-brand retail, with conditions, and full ownership in single-brand retail.

Following are some facts on India's retail sector:

* The retail sector in the nation of 1.2 billion people is estimated to have annual sales of $500 billion, with nearly 90 percent of the market controlled by tiny family-run shops.

* Organised retail, or large chains, makes up less than 10 percent of the market, but is expanding at 20 percent a year. This is driven by the emergence of shopping centres and malls, and a middle class of close to 300 million people that is growing at nearly 2 percent a year.

* India also allows FDI in cash-and-carry, or wholesale, ventures. Restrictions on foreign investment in retail existed because of opposition from millions of small shopkeepers who are valuable vote banks during elections.

* Previously, India allowed 51 percent FDI in single-brand retail and 100 percent in wholesale operations, but no ownership in multi-brand retail.

LOCAL COMPANIES

* Pantaloon Retail, India's largest listed retailer and part of the Future Group, runs stores under its lifestyle brands Pantaloon and Central. Future also operates the Big Bazaar hypermarket chain and supermarket brand Food Bazaar, under the unlisted Future Value Retail.

The group has 500 stores across formats, and occupies a total retail space of 15 million square feet in India.

Future has for long been linked to France's Carrefour for a partnership in hypermarkets. Pantaloon's net profit increased 69 percent to 1.42 billion rupees ($27.33 million) in the year to end-June, on net sales of 122.1 billion rupees.

* Second-ranked Reliance Retail is part of Reliance Industries, India's largest listed group headed by Mukesh Ambani, who tops the Forbes India rich list. Reliance Retail operates 1,050 stores across neighbourhood stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

In the year to end-March, it posted a net loss of 4.46 billion rupees on sales of $1.1 billion, a tiny share of the group's total revenue of $53 billion. It has said it doesn't plan to partner with any global retailer.

* Shoppers Stop, part of the K Raheja Group which operates in real estate, has around 644 stores across brands and formats and 12 Hypercity hypermarkets.

It operates 3.93 million square feet of retail space and its loss-making Hypercity is open to partnerships with foreign groups. It posted a net loss of 15.1 million rupees on sales of 5.81 billion rupees in the year to end-March.

* Trent, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group, operates 72 stores across formats and runs the Westside range of apparel stores, and hypermarkets under Star Bazaar. It signed a franchisee agreement with Tesco Plc under which Star Bazaar shops use the British firm's supply chains and infrastructure.

Trent made a net profit of 74.9 million rupees on net sales of 15.2 billion rupees during fiscal 2011.

* Aditya Birla Retail is the unlisted retail arm of India's telecoms-to-cement conglomerate Aditya Birla Group headed by Kumar Mangalam Birla, who ranks 97th on the Forbes global rich list.

The company operates around 580 supermarket and hypermarket stores under the More brand. The loss-making retail unit expects to be profitable after tax by 2015. It has said it will evaluate partnerships with global firms.

MAJOR FOREIGN COMPANIES

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a cash-and-carry operation with Indian partner Bharti Enterprises, the parent of leading mobile provider Bharti Airtel, and will add up to 10 new cash-and-carry stores this year to its 6 existing stores.

* Tesco, Britain's largest retailer, has a tie-up with Trent's Star Bazaar hypermarket chain. Tesco is also looking to enter the wholesale market through the tie-up.

* Germany's Metro AG operates 6 wholesale stores in India and will add up to 4 new stores this year.

* Carrefour has 2 cash-and-carry stores in India's capital, New Delhi. The world's No. 2 retailer has been seeking a local partner to enter the hyper or supermarket sectors.

($1 = 51.9600 rupees)

(Compiled by Nandita Bose)