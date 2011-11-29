TEHRAN An Iranian news agency reported that six people working at the British embassy's compound in northern Tehran had been taken hostage on Tuesday, but withdrew the report from its website minutes later with no explanation.

The semi-official Mehr news agency initially said: "Students from universities in Tehran took hostage six people working for the British embassy in Qolhak garden," referring to the leafy compound that protesters stormed earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)