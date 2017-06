EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran.Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

TEHRAN Iranian police sealed the entrance to the British compound in northern Tehran that was stormed by protesters on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported, without specifying how many protesters were still inside.

"Security forces have been able to close the gate now and they are not allowing people to go inside," IRNA said. The student news agency ISNA said there were 200 people outside the compound in the Qolhak garden of north Tehran.

