Renault Formula One driver Vitaly Petrov of Russia attends a news conference one day before the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

LONDON Russian driver Vitaly Petrov's Formula One future looked uncertain on Tuesday after Lotus/Renault announced Finland's 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen would be racing for them next year.

Petrov has a contract with Renault, who will change their name to Lotus next year, for 2012 but his manager Oksana Kossatchenko told Reuters that the situation was not straightforward.

"I have a meeting tomorrow morning to decide what we are doing, whether we are staying or not," she said. "We will have a discussion.

"I guess we will find a solution and then we will have a few days to sort it out...we would like to know the plan from the team before we confirm our presence in the team."

While the team said Raikkonen had signed a two-year deal, bringing him back to Formula One after two years competing in the world rally championship, they did not clarify who would be his team mate.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean, this year's GP2 champion, had been presented as the leading contender for the seat Raikkonen has taken but could still be in the frame to be the team's number two.

Brazilian Bruno Senna, who raced for the last eight races of this year after Germany's Nick Heidfeld was dropped, would be another possibility.

Kossatchenko said the team wanted to "make the analysis of the year and then we will decide whether we can collaborate and go forward together or if it is better for us to split.

"I would like to stay with what we have at the moment, so the best option is to keep Vitaly in Lotus for the next year," she said, adding that she also had a 'Plan B and a Plan C'.

Petrov finished the season 10th overall with 37 points, more than hald the fifth-placed team's total tally of 73.

Renault team principal Eric Boullier told autosport.com that all scenarios were possible and Poland's highly-rated Robert Kubica, ruled out of the entire 2011 season due to injury, also remained in the frame.

"I need to sit down with Robert and his manager to understand what is the timescale for him to come back," he said.

"We have confirmed Kimi and we will confirm the second seat when we are ready to confirm it."

(Editing by John Mehaffey; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)