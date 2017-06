EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran.Protestors remove the flag of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

TEHRAN Protests at two British embassy compounds in Tehran ended on Tuesday night and all hard-line students left the buildings, Iranian media reported.

"After security forces gave an ultimatum to students, the protest ended at the main British compound (in central Tehran)," the semi-official Fars news agency reported. The students' news agency ISNA said protesters had also left a second British embassy compound in north of the capital.

(Writing by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Peter Graff)