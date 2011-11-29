England crumble to 211 all out against Pakistan
CARDIFF England struggled on a slow pitch against a disciplined Pakistan attack to limp to a paltry total of 211 all out in the first Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.
MUMBAI The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is under investigation for violating the country's foreign exchange laws, Sports Minister Ajay Maken said on Tuesday.
The government was looking into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act amounting to some 10.77 billion rupees ($206.7 million), Maken told parliament.
He said the investigation covered the ownership of franchises and fund transfers without the permission of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and income tax department during the 2009 Indian Premier League held in South Africa.
The board moved the 2009 edition of the Twenty20 tournament out of India due to lack of security cover during general elections in the country.
Board chief administrative officer Ratnakar Shetty said the body had yet to receive any official communication about the investigation.
The Reserve Bank of India has initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for state-run Central Bank of India over high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.