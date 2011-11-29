Army honour guards stand alongside the coffins during the funeral of four members of the security forces at Bogota's cathedral November 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA Colombia vowed on Tuesday to keep searching for police and soldiers held captive by guerrillas despite cries from families to prevent loved ones from facing the same fate as four hostages killed by rebels during a botched rescue attempt.

After a decade in captivity, three policemen and one soldier were shot dead by Colombian FARC insurgents at the weekend after a firefight between soldiers and the rebels. It was the most violent act by the group since troops killed its leader Alfonso Cano this month.

With police and soldiers guarding, President Juan Manuel Santos, the military high command and ministers joined families in Bogota's main cathedral to mourn the four.

Three were shot in the head, the fourth in his back.

Asked if Colombia would continue the hunt for hostages, Defense Minster Juan Carlos Pinzon said: "It's a duty of the security forces to always be ready to protect the life, rights and liberty of citizens so it will always be necessary to act with that objective."

At least 11 police and soldiers are still being held by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Families have traditionally opposed military operations to free captives given the risks facing hostages during rescue attempts.

"The FARC's murder of captives is a war crime," said Jose Miguel Vivanco of Human Rights Watch in a statement. "Those responsible for this atrocity should be brought to justice."

Kidnapping has been the scourge of Colombia for decades. Only a few years ago rebels were able take scores hostage at a time when attacking military bases and cities, or snatch people off the main roads across the Andean country.

But a U.S.-funded crackdown against leftist rebels since 2002 has pushed them to ever remoter jungle and mountain hide-outs. Better intelligence and mobility has given Colombian forces the ability to deal heavy blows to guerrillas.

'ASHAMED'

The major advances Colombia has made on security, however, mask deep-seated problems from land rights and rural poverty to government corruption and the influence of drug gangs.

Some of those issues date back to the formative years of many FARC leaders when the country emerged from the political violence of the late 1940s and 1950s that killed hundreds of thousands and power was concentrated in only two parties.

Almost every government since the 1980s has tried peace talks with illegal armed groups with varying degrees of success, but the conflict with the FARC and a smaller rebel group has proved the most intractable.

The killing of the four hostages is likely to dampen any talk of peace for a while - Santos had said the door to peace was not closed if rebels agreed to demobilize and release captives, but that was rejected by the FARC.

"It's sad and terrible that they waited so many years and the FARC killed them. It makes me ashamed that this happens in my country," said Marisa Moreno, a university student, as she waited outside a trendy Bogota restaurant.

"There'll never be peace with these people. They only want war."

(Additional reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; editing by Mohammad Zargham)