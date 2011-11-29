Liverpool's Maxi Rodriguez (C) celebrates after scoring during their English League Cup soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford bridge in London November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Goals by Maxi Rodriguez and Martin Kelly earned Liverpool a 2-0 win at Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday, their second victory at Stamford Bridge in 10 days.

Premier League leaders Manchester City also reached the last four when Sergio Aguero scored late in a 1-0 defeat of Arsenal in front of a 60,000 strong crowd at The Emirates.

Blackburn Rovers' dismal season took another turn for the worse when the Premier League's bottom club lost 2-0 at Championship (second division) side Cardiff City, who reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1966.

It was an emotional night in the Welsh capital with a ceremony in memory of Wales manager Gary Speed held before kickoff after his sudden death on Sunday.

Liverpool were worthy winners at Chelsea, dominating the first half in which Andy Carrol had an early penalty saved by Chelsea's reserve keeper Ross Turnbull.

The visitors did take the lead early in the second half when Jordan Henderson played Craig Bellamy into space down the right and he slid a cross into the area for Rodriguez to slot home.

Liverpool, who enjoyed a 2-1 Premier League victory at Chelsea this month, doubled their lead shortly after when Bellamy's free kick was headed in by Kelly.

It was a good night for Anthony Gerrard, the cousin of injured Liverpool skipper Steven. He was on the scoresheet for Cardiff after Kenny Miller had given the Welsh club the lead.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by John Mehaffey)