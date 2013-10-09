NAIROBI Oct 9 The weighted average yield on both the Kenyan 182- and 364-day Treasury bills rose at an auction met by poor demand on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The yield on the six-months paper rose to 10.185 percent from 9.986 percent previously, while the rate on the one-year paper rose to 10.800 percent from 10.574 percent.

The bank said it received bids worth a total 905 million shillings ($10.67 million) for both papers, and accepted them all. It had offered a total Of 5 billion shillings.

The previous week it received 2.8 billion worth of bids for 6 billion on offer. The bank is due to offer 7 billion in debt next week, across 91, 182 and 364-day papers, it said.

($1 = 84.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Duncan Miriri)