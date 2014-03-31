JOHANNESBURG, March 31 Growth in credit demand from South Africa's private sector quickened to 8.67 percent year-on-year in February from 8.16 percent in January, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday.

However, expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply slowed to 5.93 percent from 6.41 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)