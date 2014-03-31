UPDATE 1-Dutch court backs Swatch in row with Tiffany over venture
ZURICH, April 25 A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserved compensation in a row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 Growth in credit demand from South Africa's private sector quickened to 8.67 percent year-on-year in February from 8.16 percent in January, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday.
However, expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply slowed to 5.93 percent from 6.41 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 132.6 million yuan to 162.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (147.3 million yuan)