BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings, KKR terminate monitoring deal
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated
* First Quantum minerals says evaluating options to independently secure power for its Zambia operations
* First quantum says on track to cut its net debt position by over $1 billion by the end of Q1 2016 Further company coverage: [FM.TO ]
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing