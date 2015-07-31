BRIEF-Ceneric Holdings says Yang Lijun and Wan Jianjun have been appointed as Executive Directors
* Yang Lijun and Wan Jianjun have been appointed as Executive Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Indonesian cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk says in a statement in Bisnis Indonesia newspaper:
* H1 net profit of 2.40 trillion rupiah versus 2.71 trillion rupiah a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy)
* Yang Lijun and Wan Jianjun have been appointed as Executive Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected result due to an increase of about 17% and 75% in revenue and gross profit respectively generated from automobile segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: