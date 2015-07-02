BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
July 2 Indonesia's Astra International unit Astratel Nusantara is interested in bidding for a stake in developer PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk, two people familiar with the matter said. Astratel Director Arya Soemali declined to comment on whether the company is interested in the Nusantara stake, but said it is looking to make acquisitions. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/Pds35a Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)