July 2 Indonesia's Astra International unit Astratel Nusantara is interested in bidding for a stake in developer PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk, two people familiar with the matter said. Astratel Director Arya Soemali declined to comment on whether the company is interested in the Nusantara stake, but said it is looking to make acquisitions. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)