BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
July 13 Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk
* The Indonesian government has cancelled a plan to inject 4.6 trillion rupiah ($346 million) into the state-controlled lender, CEO Maryono told Reuters on Monday
* Government is directing more funds to the infrastructure sector this year - CEO
* Previously, the planned injection into Bank Tabungan was aimed at supporting its housing loans Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,295.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.