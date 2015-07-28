Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk

* Sees a 40 percent drop in sales volume in 2015 from a year earlier due to a beer sales ban at certain outlets in Indonesia, a spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters

* Indonesian government implemented in April a regulation banning the sale of alcoholic drinks at minimarts

* Multi Bintang, which brews the popular Bintang beer, is majority-owned by Dutch brewer Heineken Further company coverage: (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)