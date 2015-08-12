Aug 12 Indonesian state-owned lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

* To issue 2 trillion rupiah ($144.72 million) debt for infrastructure loans, finance director Haru Koesmahargyo told reporters on Wednesday

* The bank may issue the debt in the fourth quarter of this year, Koesmahargyo said Further company coverage: (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)