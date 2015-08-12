BRIEF-Bahrain Car Parks posts Q1 profit
Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 299,503 dinars versus loss of 25,533 dinars year ago
Aug 12 Indonesian state-owned lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
To issue 2 trillion rupiah ($144.72 million) debt for infrastructure loans, finance director Haru Koesmahargyo told reporters on Wednesday
The bank may issue the debt in the fourth quarter of this year, Koesmahargyo said
AllianceBernstein Holding LP - preliminary assets under management increased to $504 billion during April 2017 from $498 billion at end of March