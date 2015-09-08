BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
Sept 8 Budi Gunadi Sadikin, president director of Indonesia's biggest bank by assets PT Bank Mandiri Tbk , says:
* Targets net profit growth of 3-5 percent in 2016
* Projects loan growth of 14-16 percent in 2016 (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)
* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base