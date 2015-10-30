BRIEF-Muyuan Foods to use 20 mln yuan to set up farming subsidiary in Henan
* Says it plans to use 20 million yuan to set up a wholly owned farming subsidiary in Henan
Oct 30 Indonesian cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk says in a stock exchange filing:
* Net profit for the nine months ended September 4.1 trillion rupiah ($299.8 million) versus 4.0 trillion rupiah a year ago ($1 = 13,675.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* Says it plans to use 20 million yuan to set up a wholly owned farming subsidiary in Henan
* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct