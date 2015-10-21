BRIEF-Yoma strategic says Co partners with Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Indonesian coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk Chief Executive Milawarma says:
* Sees coal sales at 28.1 million tonnes in 2016 versus an estimated 20.7 million tonnes this year (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes