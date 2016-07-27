BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Indonesia's largest telecommunication operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk says in a filing to the stock exchange:
* First-half net profit 9.93 trillion rupiah ($756.3 million) versus 7.45 trillion rupiah a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,130.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.