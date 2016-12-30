BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves 940 mln euro bad loan sale, top investor criticises CEO
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
Dec 30 Indonesia Financial Services Authority said in a statement on Friday:
* Sees 2017 bank loan growth at 13.25 percent y/y (Reporting by Cindy Silviana)
* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement