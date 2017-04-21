UPDATE 7-Masked gunmen kill 28 in attack on Christians in Egypt
* Latest in series of deadly attacks on Coptic Christians (Adds Islamic State supporters, hospital scene, rights activist)
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday an attack in central Paris is the latest reminder that terrorism can strike anywhere and at anytime, and the United States would not relent in its efforts to end terrorism. Pence made the remarks at the start of a roundtable with businessmen in Jakarta, where he was ending a two-day visit to Southeast Asia's largest economy. A French policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in central Paris on Thursday night in an attack carried out days before presidential elections and quickly claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
President Francois Hollande said he was convinced the "cowardly killing" on the Champs Elysees boulevard, in which the assailant was himself shot dead by police, was an act of terrorism. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Tarrant)
* Latest in series of deadly attacks on Coptic Christians (Adds Islamic State supporters, hospital scene, rights activist)
TAORMINA, Italy, May 26 Global technology firms must do more to remove harmful and violent content from the internet, British Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting of the G7 group of world leaders held days after the Manchester suicide attack.