KUALA LUMPUR Dec 14 Malaysia's Kurnia Asia said on Wednesday it is still in talks with relevant parties for the possible sale of an equity stake in its subsidiary Kurnia Insurans (Malaysia) Bhd.

"Kurnia Asia Bhd wishes to clarify that the company is still in negotiations for the possible disposal and hence is unable to comment on the price, the name of the relevant parties or the likelihood of the possible disposal," the insurer said.

It was responding to a stock exchange query on a report in The Star newspaper on Wednesday which cited unidentified sources as saying that Insurance Australia Group (IAG), Australia's top home and car insurer, may buy a stake in the general insurance unit of Kurnia Asia.

