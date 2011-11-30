* MBIA shares rise 18.4 pct in late trading

* S&P had warned of downgrades in January

NEW YORK, Nov 30 Shares in bond insurer MBIA Inc (MBI.N) spiked in late trading on Wednesday after Standard & Poor's affirmed the investment-grade rating of a subsidiary that insures municipal bonds, ending months of uncertainty.

S&P said it affirmed National Public Finance Guarantee Corp's financial strength rating at "BBB," with a developing outlook.

MBIA shares rose 18.4 percent in late trading.

The fate of National Public has been up in the air since January, when S&P said it would revise the criteria it uses to rate bond insurers. At the time, S&P said insurers faced a substantial downgrade. [ID:N24193009]

National Public is not writing new business, while MBIA fights lawsuits contending that a prior restructuring was fraudulent. S&P said National Public might immediately start writing new business if the suits go in the company's favor.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)

((Ben.Berkowitz@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-646-223-6132)(Reuters Messaging: ben.berkowitz.reuters.com@reuters.net)(Twitter: @BerkowitzRtrs)) Keywords: MBIA/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.