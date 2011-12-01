TORONTO Dec 1 Research In Motion RIM.TO said on Thursday that it does not install or authorize its carrier partners to install, "Carrier IQ" software on its BlackBerry smartphones.

The company made the statement after a security researcher said the “Carrier IQ” application, which can monitor what device users are doing, has been installed on mobile devices from multiple vendors without the knowledge or consent of customers.

(Reporting By Alastair Sharp and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)

((jeffrey.hodgson@thomsonreuters.com)(416 941 8099)(Reuters Messaging: jeffrey.hodgson.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RIM/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.